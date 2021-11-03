Ask the Expert
Wetter and cooler days ahead

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No weather woes on Election Day. Beautiful fall weather dominated with wall to wall sunshine and pleasantly warm 70s. Clear and seasonably cool tonight as lows drop into the low 50s. Increasing clouds but staying dry and pleasantly mild with high pressure in control one more day.

Rain chances gradually return late Thursday into Friday and hold through Saturday. Along with the wetter weather colder air filters south. Temperatures drop about 15 degrees below average with highs struggling to reach the 60s while lows fall into the upper 30s low 40s.

Following the dreary damp conditions sunshine returns Sunday with cool mid 60s.

More sunshine with highs warming back into the 70s while lows hold low-mid 40s.

