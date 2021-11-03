Unofficial results in for Tifton elections

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tifton residents voted Tuesday on whether licenses can be given in Tifton for distilled liquor sales.

This passed with 661 yes votes and 258 no votes. They also voted on whether to approve E-SPLOST. If you’re not familiar, that’s an added cent to sales tax that benefits the school system and has to be used for specific purposes.

This passed with 1,343 yes votes and 409 no votes.

Voters in Tifton’s District 1 and 3 choose their council members today.

Denny Joshua Reynolds is the projected winner of the District 1 seat with 260 votes and he ran uncontested.

Lester Cromer is the projected winner of the District 3 race with 87 votes. He beat out Sherrod’s Thompson’s 16 votes and Johnny Terrell’s 20 votes.

