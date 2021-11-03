Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Unofficial results in for Tifton elections

By Alicia Lewis
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tifton residents voted Tuesday on whether licenses can be given in Tifton for distilled liquor sales.

This passed with 661 yes votes and 258 no votes. They also voted on whether to approve E-SPLOST. If you’re not familiar, that’s an added cent to sales tax that benefits the school system and has to be used for specific purposes.

This passed with 1,343 yes votes and 409 no votes.

Voters in Tifton’s District 1 and 3 choose their council members today.

Denny Joshua Reynolds is the projected winner of the District 1 seat with 260 votes and he ran uncontested.

Lester Cromer is the projected winner of the District 3 race with 87 votes. He beat out Sherrod’s Thompson’s 16 votes and Johnny Terrell’s 20 votes.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are a number of elections across Southwest Georgia today.
Results coming in for SWGA races
Adonis Butler
UPDATE: Student hit by city bus on ASU campus identified
Sold
Dougherty Co. quail hunting plantation sells for millions
Eric Benjamin Corbitt, Lee Co. missing man
Lee Co. deputies searching for missing man
WALB Albany City Commission Candidate Forum
Candidate 101: Albany City Commission candidates

Latest News

WALB
Tifton election results
There are a number of elections across Southwest Georgia today.
Results coming in for SWGA races
There were some technical issues at Greenbrier Church on Gillionville Road.
Officials: Minor issues reported during Albany elections
Election day is November 2nd.
Albany residents to vote for City Commission Wards 2, 3 and 5