Tift Co. Schools Giving Back To The Community This Holiday Season

Tift County Schools food drive flyer
Tift County Schools food drive flyer(tift county hs)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County Schools is donating nonperishable food items for Thanksgiving from Nov. 3 until around Nov. 12.

With each food donation, the school system will make Thanksgiving baskets to give to those in need.

Tift County High School Principal Dr. Chad Stone encourages all parents, students and staff members of Tift County to get involved.

“We’re asking our kids to bring it to their first block class and then we’ll collect them as a group to put it together at the end. Then our system will collect all the information and all the cans and take them to one place to be able to pass out to our folks who need it,” said Stone.

If you would like to donate, you can stop by any Tift County school to drop off your canned food items at the main office.

