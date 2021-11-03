Sweet Tea & History: Experience life in another time at ABAC’s musem

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Life has changed a lot over time, especially with today’s modern conveniences, but have you ever wondered what life was like before the Technological and Industrial ages?

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College’s (ABAC) Georgia Museum of Agriculture in Tifton offers the opportunity to fully immerse yourself in the life of those who lived long before us.

From a printing press to a cotton gin and even syrup cooking, there is a ton to learn and experience at the ABAC museum. From train rides to sweet treats, to cooking, quilting and even tatting, the museum doesn’t just offer a place to learn about history, but somewhere to share so many unique, fun and hands-on experiences with friends and/or family throughout the year.

In fact, with the holiday season gearing up, the museum is preparing for some of its most popular, festive events.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, you can see a sugar cane grinding and syrup cooking demonstration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also, if you didn’t know, the museum sells its own Sugar Cane Syrup at its Country Store. I bought myself some on my way out after the podcast and was told it’s best on country biscuits and ham... and they weren’t wrong! It was delicious! So I highly recommend if you just want something that was grown, cut, ground, cooked and bottled locally, stop by the store and check it out!

And of course, back by such popular demand, the North Pole Express will be leaving the station on Dec. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11, with stops between 5 p.m. and 8:20 p.m. Unfortunately seats are limited, and tickets go FAST! So, if you’re looking for a ticket on the North Pole Express, be sure to hop online to the museum’s website and get your boarding passes on Nov. 4 when they go on sale at 9 a.m.

🚂🎄Only TWO days before ticket sales begin for North Pole Express! 🚂🎄 Tickets will be available for purchase on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 9:00 a.m. at https://gmanorthpoleexpress.eventbrite.com. Posted by ABAC's Georgia Museum of Agriculture on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

And if you find yourself falling in love with all of the things the museum has to offer and just want to experience more, they are always looking for volunteers and youth apprentices to help out. If you are interested in volunteering, you can access the application online. For youth who want to get involved in the apprenticeship program, there is an information packet for both the kids and the parents.

Needless to say, there is something for everyone at ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture. So if you haven’t been there before, then there is no better time than the present to experience everything going on at the museum. If you’re looking to plan a trip around a specific event/experience, you can keep up with the happenings at the museum on its website.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.