Officials: Minor issues reported during Albany elections

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany polls closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

There were some technical issues at Greenbrier Church on Gillionville Road.

Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said they were told about the issue immediately.

She said it took about 10 minutes to fix, but because of an emergency ballot, it didn’t affect voters in line.

“It’s called the emergency ballot. The state requires us to have pre-printed ballots in the event that there’s any technical issues, so the process never stops. The voter is still able to vote. They just use the paper ballot that’s provided,” said Nickerson.

Ginger Nickerson is the Dougherty County elections supervisor. (WALB)

Many of the poll workers said the lines moved pretty quickly. They said their busiest times are typically lunch and late evening when people get off work.

Voters WALB News 10 spoke to in Albany said they got through lines quickly and felt safe.

One voter, Betty Hatcher, said she’s lived in Albany since 1965.

She said anytime there’s an election, she goes out to the polls to cast her vote.

“We always vote. That’s something I’ve always done. I believe strongly in it, so that’s why I’m here today. There were no lines today. The time of day, it’s not the early morning rush, not the noon rush. Everything went very smoothly,” said Hatcher.

She said some of the things she considers when voting for a candidate is their leadership and integrity.

