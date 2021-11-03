Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Officials: Minor issues reported during Albany elections

By Molly Godley
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany polls closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

There were some technical issues at Greenbrier Church on Gillionville Road.

Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said they were told about the issue immediately.

She said it took about 10 minutes to fix, but because of an emergency ballot, it didn’t affect voters in line.

“It’s called the emergency ballot. The state requires us to have pre-printed ballots in the event that there’s any technical issues, so the process never stops. The voter is still able to vote. They just use the paper ballot that’s provided,” said Nickerson.

Ginger Nickerson is the Dougherty County elections supervisor.
Ginger Nickerson is the Dougherty County elections supervisor. (WALB)

Many of the poll workers said the lines moved pretty quickly. They said their busiest times are typically lunch and late evening when people get off work.

Voters WALB News 10 spoke to in Albany said they got through lines quickly and felt safe.

One voter, Betty Hatcher, said she’s lived in Albany since 1965.

She said anytime there’s an election, she goes out to the polls to cast her vote.

“We always vote. That’s something I’ve always done. I believe strongly in it, so that’s why I’m here today. There were no lines today. The time of day, it’s not the early morning rush, not the noon rush. Everything went very smoothly,” said Hatcher.

She said some of the things she considers when voting for a candidate is their leadership and integrity.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adonis Butler
UPDATE: Student hit by city bus on ASU campus identified
Crime scene
2 injured following shots fired in Thomasville
3 arrested in largest meth seizure in Lee Co.
GBI: 3 arrested in largest meth seizure in Lee Co.
Kelly Kennedy, Seminole Co. double homicide
UPDATE: GBI investigates Seminole Co. double homicide, victims identified
Sold
Dougherty Co. quail hunting plantation sells for millions

Latest News

He was number, 57 a linebacker on the football team.
ASU holds vigil remembering student hit, killed by city bus
Fisherman’s Wharf jumbo shrimp recalled due to possible listeria.
Fisherman’s Wharf jumbo shrimp recalled due to possible listeria
The Bell family said their dog, Harley, was last seen on their family horse farm in the 5400...
UPDATE: Dougherty Co. farm, support dog returned safely
Executive Director Darrell Moore said they have a service area that includes 41 counties. They...
VSU expands impact by taking teaching, learning to housing community