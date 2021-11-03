Investors plan to repurpose Albany’s Mabry Motel in 3 months

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A couple of Albany investors are working together to remove a few buildings in the midtown part of the city.

The old Carmike 8 movie theater is being torn down. The next step in this multimillion-dollar project is to repurpose the Mabry Motel.

Community Activist Frank Wilson said around 1995 was when the issues began to ramp up at the motel. (WALB)

Community Activist Frank Wilson said the motel has had its fair share of crime over the years.

“Well, I think the motel needs to be removed because it presents an ugly eyesore on one of the major thoroughfares into our city. It has slowly deteriorated to an area where a lot of crime, where a lot of illegal stuff goes (on),” said Wilson.

Wilson said some of those crimes were prostitution and drug busts.

Wilson has been around the area since the 1970s. He said around 1995 was when the issues began to ramp up at the motel.

Millan Patel, one of the investors on the project, said it’s important to improve this area.

“This is our midtown. If you look behind, you got a lot of traffic, so you have to optimize that for your community. It’s not necessary or prudent necessary to have 30 or 40,000 cars per day and you don’t have services. It’s actually somewhat of a tragedy,” said Patel.

Investor Millan Patel said he wants to apply a growth mindset to Albany and he said community leaders are on the same page. (WALB)

Patel said he comes from Metro Atlanta where growth is expected.

He wants to apply that method to Albany and Patel said community leaders are on the same page.

“They all want Albany to be a better place and trust me, they really do their best to support positive development and for their people to have a place where they enjoy shopping, enjoy being here, living here,” said Patel.

WALB News 10 spoke to the owner of the Mabry Motel and she didn’t have much to say on the project.

Patel said they expect to start the process of repurposing the motel in three months.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.