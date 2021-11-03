Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Wetter and cooler heading into the Weekend
By Chris Zelman
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Last sun shiny day this work week. Clouds arrive Thursday, light rain Friday. Highs cool from the lower 70s to the lower 60s. Lows cool from the lower 50s to the mid 40s. This weekend start damp and then clears. Lows fall towards 40 by Sunday Night. Highs rise into the upper 60s. Sunny and milder temperatues take over into the middle of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

There are a number of elections across Southwest Georgia today.
Results coming in for SWGA races
Adonis Butler
UPDATE: Student hit by city bus on ASU campus identified
Sold
Dougherty Co. quail hunting plantation sells for millions
Eric Benjamin Corbitt, Lee Co. missing man
Lee Co. deputies searching for missing man
WALB Albany City Commission Candidate Forum
Candidate 101: Albany City Commission candidates

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Wetter and cooler days ahead
Week ends damp and cooler
First Alert Weather Tuesday 6pm
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather