Last sun shiny day this work week. Clouds arrive Thursday, light rain Friday. Highs cool from the lower 70s to the lower 60s. Lows cool from the lower 50s to the mid 40s. This weekend start damp and then clears. Lows fall towards 40 by Sunday Night. Highs rise into the upper 60s. Sunny and milder temperatues take over into the middle of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

