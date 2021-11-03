Ask the Expert
Dougherty Co. Elections Office under investigation following Tuesday election

Dougherty County
Dougherty County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Elections Office is under investigation following an accusation regarding election results, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.

The secretary of state’s office said the county was accused of releasing election results before the polls closed on Tuesday. There were also allegations of a picture that came out that showed a strip coming out of a voting machine for municipal candidates.

Georgia law bars election results from being released until voting polls are closed.

The secretary of state’s office found out about the accusations on Tuesday and an investigator was sent down.

No further details were released about the ongoing investigation.

The investigator will give their findings to the state election board and that board will then decide how to handle the situation. The board can refer it to the attorney general and the attorney general can present fines be imposed. If intent to commit a crime is found, the secretary of state’s office said cases can be given to local district attorneys, but that is rare.

It can take 6-8 months for the case to make it to the board, according to officials.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.

