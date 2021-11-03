Death investigation underway in Lee Co.

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead in Lee County, according to Lee County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Lewis Harris.

The person was found on Country Drive Road.

Harris said law enforcement responded shortly before 11 a.m. The person was pronounced deceased at 11:40 a.m., according to Harris.

Harris said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

