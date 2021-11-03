Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Death investigation underway in Lee Co.

Lee County
Lee County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead in Lee County, according to Lee County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Lewis Harris.

The person was found on Country Drive Road.

Harris said law enforcement responded shortly before 11 a.m. The person was pronounced deceased at 11:40 a.m., according to Harris.

Harris said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are a number of elections across Southwest Georgia today.
Results coming in for SWGA races
Adonis Butler
UPDATE: Student hit by city bus on ASU campus identified
Sold
Dougherty Co. quail hunting plantation sells for millions
Eric Benjamin Corbitt, Lee Co. missing man
Lee Co. deputies searching for missing man
WALB Albany City Commission Candidate Forum
Candidate 101: Albany City Commission candidates

Latest News

On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp and state leaders held a press conference to discuss their...
WATCH: Kemp, state leaders talk Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors
ABAC's Georgia Museum of Agriculture
Sweet Tea & History: Experience life in another time at ABAC’s musem
Tifton City Hall (Source: WALB)
Unofficial results in for Tifton elections
There are a number of elections across Southwest Georgia today.
Results coming in for SWGA races