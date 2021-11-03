Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Cloudy, cooler and wetter

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Stretch of fine fall weather with plenty of sunshine and seasonably warm 70s continued Wednesday. Becoming mostly cloudy overnight as lows drop into the low 50s. Dry tomorrow but rain returns Friday as an area of low pressure tracks east along the northern Gulf. We’ll have areas of light to moderate rain spread across SGA through the afternoon into early evening. Showers continue early Saturday mainly east of I-75 followed by gradual clearing.

Beautiful but cool fall weather returns to end the weekend.

The cool Canadian air drops temperatures about 15° below average. Highs struggle to reach the 60s Friday and Saturday. Sunday highs top the upper 60s then low-mid 70s next week. Lows remain rather chilly low -mid 40s.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are a number of elections across Southwest Georgia today.
Results coming in for SWGA races
Adonis Butler
UPDATE: Student hit by city bus on ASU campus identified
A body was found in a wooded area off of Country Drive.
Death investigation underway in Lee Co.
Sold
Dougherty Co. quail hunting plantation sells for millions
Eric Benjamin Corbitt, Lee Co. missing man
Lee Co. deputies searching for missing man

Latest News

Cloudy, colder and wet
First Alert Weather Wednesday 6pm
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Wetter and cooler days ahead