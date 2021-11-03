Cloudy, cooler and wetter

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Stretch of fine fall weather with plenty of sunshine and seasonably warm 70s continued Wednesday. Becoming mostly cloudy overnight as lows drop into the low 50s. Dry tomorrow but rain returns Friday as an area of low pressure tracks east along the northern Gulf. We’ll have areas of light to moderate rain spread across SGA through the afternoon into early evening. Showers continue early Saturday mainly east of I-75 followed by gradual clearing.

Beautiful but cool fall weather returns to end the weekend.

The cool Canadian air drops temperatures about 15° below average. Highs struggle to reach the 60s Friday and Saturday. Sunday highs top the upper 60s then low-mid 70s next week. Lows remain rather chilly low -mid 40s.

