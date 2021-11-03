ASU holds vigil remembering student hit, killed by city bus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - People in Albany and members of the football community across the state are sending condolences to loved ones of an Albany State University football player.

Investigators said Adonis Butler was killed Monday after a city bus hit him while he was walking on campus.

One day later, people came together for a moment of healing and reflection in his honor.

People have been leaving notes on banners at C.W. Grant Ampetheatre at Albany State University to remember Butler.

Some of the messages said “fly high,” “rest in peace” and “you’ll be missed.”

Hundreds of friends, family members, coaches, teammates and strangers gathered to give their thoughts about the man they called “AD.”

The university asked that WALB News 10 not to record the vigil out of consideration for the students and family members.

They released 57 balloons at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The 57 balloons represent AD’s number and1:53 p.m. was when he passed away.

The vigil opened with Albany State University’s head coach talking about AD.

He said the last 24 hours have been a nightmare and that the team is grieving. He reflected on AD as a player and a person, adding he was a friend to everyone and loved his team. His mom, dad and sister asked the community to keep their family in their prayers.

They said they appreciate everyone who’s reached out so far.

His dad said let this be a reminder life is short, so live a great one. He closed out by saying he’s rooting for the football team and will cheer them on in their next games.

Several of his teammates also spoke about their friend, who they said felt more like a brother, and that he was a team player on and off the field.

WALB News 10 reached out to the Georgia State Patrol asking for the incident report. The agency said it is still investigating the crash.

