Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Woman reaches into purse, accidentally fires gun during Mississippi basketball game

A witness told police the woman was reaching into her purse as her phone was ringing and...
A witness told police the woman was reaching into her purse as her phone was ringing and accidentally pulled the trigger.(Bk Aguilar // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (Gray News) – A woman was charged after reaching into her purse and accidentally firing a gun at a basketball game held at a school in Mississippi, police say.

According to the Madison Police Department, a witness said the woman was reaching into her purse as her phone was ringing and accidentally pulled the trigger.

Rosa Scott School administrators suspended the remainder of the game while investigators interviewed witnesses.

Police determined the woman had an enhanced concealed carry permit that allowed her to have the firearm at the event.

However, she was charged with discharging a firearm within the city limits of Madison in violation of the city ordinance.

No one was hurt from the gunshot.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person hit by city bus on ASU campus
UPDATE: Student hit by city bus on ASU campus identified
Crime scene
2 injured following shots fired in Thomasville
3 arrested in largest meth seizure in Lee Co.
GBI: 3 arrested in largest meth seizure in Lee Co.
Kelly Kennedy, Seminole Co. double homicide
UPDATE: GBI investigates Seminole Co. double homicide, victims identified
Sold
Dougherty Co. quail hunting plantation sells for millions

Latest News

FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook to shut down face-recognition system, delete data
The Bell family said their dog, Harley, was last seen on their family horse farm in the 5400...
Dougherty Co. family searching for missing farm, support dog, reward offered
There are a number of elections across Southwest Georgia today.
Tuesday marks election day across SWGA
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders...
Tensions up, Dems try to lower drug prices, wrap Biden bill