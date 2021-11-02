VSU expands impact by taking teaching, learning to housing community

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University is working to help improve the quality of life for South Georgians while shaping the future for students.

The Center for Regional Impact partnered with IDP Properties to provide services and classes for people living in a low-income housing community.

It’s a win-win for people living at The Ashbury Apartments and students. (WALB)

From medical screening services to exercise classes and help with taxes.

Students are getting real-life experience in their field while improving people’s quality of life.

President of IDP Properties Rhett Holmes said they wanted to provide more than just affordable housing to the community.

“Not only provide a roof over their head but provide them an empowerment, improvement of their personal, spiritual, emotional physical lives,” said Holmes.

That’s where Valdosta State University’s (VSU) Center for South Georgia Regional Impact came in.

Executive Director Darrell Moore said they have a service area that includes 41 counties.

They provide resources for industry, economic development, health care, arts, education, athletics and more.

“It’s great for the client, the community that we’re working with. It’s great for VSU because we’re expanding our footprint across South Georgia, outside of Lowndes County and it’s really great for the students,” said Holmes.

Holmes said this is a test case with the university.

He said they do offer similar support in other properties with nonprofit organizations.

This is the first time they partner with a university and hope to expand by offering the same services at other properties.

“The response from residents has been great. They thoroughly enjoy having the younger folks come in and find ways to interact and communicate with them. It provides a little different aspect of life. It’s helping the students as well getting experience. It just helps them learn how to engage in life with other people who may come from a different background and different economic scenario,” said Holmes.

