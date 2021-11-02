Valdosta, Lowndes Co. to host fall electronic recycling event

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Residents in Valdosta and Lowndes County now can properly dispose of their outdated or unwanted electronics and reduce unnecessary clutter during the upcoming fall electronics recycling event.

The event is scheduled for Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. to noon and is hosted by the City of Valdosta and the Lowndes County Public Works Department.

Items can be dropped off at Valdosta Public Works, 1017 Myrtle Street.

Items that will be accepted are:

Cell phones

Laptops

Disk and floppy drives

Test equipment

Modems

Circuit boards

Typewriters

Cables

Computer accessories

Video machines

Stereos

Videocassette recorders (VCRs)

CB radios

Scanners

Speakers

Camcorders and cameras

Televisions and CRTs will also be accepted.

Organizers say this event is one of several year-round efforts that provide residents with a viable solution to properly dispose of their electronics.

Since the start of the e-recycling events in 2006, more than 680,400 pounds have been saved, or 340.2 tons, from going into the landfill.

Items that will not be accepted at the November 13 event include items such as:

vacuum cleaners

refrigerators

washers

dryers

gas-powered equipment

non-electronic equipment

and other non-recyclable items

For a complete list of e-recyclables or for more information, call the City of Valdosta Public Works Department at (229) 259-3588 or Lowndes County Public Works at (229) 671-2700.

