Valdosta, Lowndes Co. to host fall electronic recycling event

Valdosta Recycle box.
Valdosta Recycle box.(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Residents in Valdosta and Lowndes County now can properly dispose of their outdated or unwanted electronics and reduce unnecessary clutter during the upcoming fall electronics recycling event.

The event is scheduled for Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. to noon and is hosted by the City of Valdosta and the Lowndes County Public Works Department.

Items can be dropped off at Valdosta Public Works, 1017 Myrtle Street.

Items that will be accepted are:

  • Cell phones
  • Laptops
  • Disk and floppy drives
  • Test equipment
  • Modems
  • Circuit boards
  • Typewriters
  • Cables
  • Computer accessories
  • Video machines
  • Stereos
  • Videocassette recorders (VCRs)
  • CB radios
  • Scanners
  • Speakers
  • Camcorders and cameras

Televisions and CRTs will also be accepted.

Organizers say this event is one of several year-round efforts that provide residents with a viable solution to properly dispose of their electronics.

Since the start of the e-recycling events in 2006, more than 680,400 pounds have been saved, or 340.2 tons, from going into the landfill.

Items that will not be accepted at the November 13 event include items such as:

  • vacuum cleaners
  • refrigerators
  • washers
  • dryers
  • gas-powered equipment
  • non-electronic equipment
  • and other non-recyclable items

For a complete list of e-recyclables or for more information, call the City of Valdosta Public Works Department at (229) 259-3588 or Lowndes County Public Works at (229) 671-2700.

