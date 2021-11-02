Ask the Expert
Tuesday marks election day across SWGA

There are a number of elections across Southwest Georgia today.
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are a number of elections across Southwest Georgia today.

Races include Wards 2, 3, 5 on the Albany City Commission. Tifton voters will be deciding whether or not to allow package sales. Voters in Ocilla will be deciding whether to allow Sunday alcohol sales by the drink and package sales. Voters in Crisp, Tift, Turner and Worth counties will be voting on an ESPLOST, or education special purpose local options sales tax.

Other races include:

  • Adel City Council
  • Alapaha City Council
  • Arabi City Council
  • Boston City Council
  • Climax City Council
  • Cordele City Council
  • Dawson City Council
  • Enigma City Council
  • Fitzgerald mayor and aldermen
  • Hahira mayor and cit council
  • Lake Park City Council
  • Meigs City Council
  • Moultrie City Council
  • Nashville City Council
  • Ocilla mayor
  • Pavo City Council
  • Pelham City Council
  • Ray City mayor and city council
  • Sparks mayor and city council
  • Sylvester mayor
  • Thomasville City Council
  • Thomasville Board of Education
  • Tifton City Council
  • Valdosta Board of Education

As elections start pouring in, they can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

