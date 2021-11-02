Tuesday marks election day across SWGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are a number of elections across Southwest Georgia today.

Races include Wards 2, 3, 5 on the Albany City Commission. Tifton voters will be deciding whether or not to allow package sales. Voters in Ocilla will be deciding whether to allow Sunday alcohol sales by the drink and package sales. Voters in Crisp, Tift, Turner and Worth counties will be voting on an ESPLOST, or education special purpose local options sales tax.

Other races include:

Adel City Council

Alapaha City Council

Arabi City Council

Boston City Council

Climax City Council

Cordele City Council

Dawson City Council

Enigma City Council

Fitzgerald mayor and aldermen

Hahira mayor and cit council

Lake Park City Council

Meigs City Council

Moultrie City Council

Nashville City Council

Ocilla mayor

Pavo City Council

Pelham City Council

Ray City mayor and city council

Sparks mayor and city council

Sylvester mayor

Thomasville City Council

Thomasville Board of Education

Tifton City Council

Valdosta Board of Education

