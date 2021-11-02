Team of the Week: Bainbridge Bearcats

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Bainbridge Bearcats entered week 11 undefeated in region play. They’d go on to defeat Thomas County Central 38-21.

That victory secured the region title for the Bearcats.

And that’s why they’re our team of the week.

This region title also means, for the first time in program history, the Cats are back-to-back region champions. The Cats would shut out the Yellow Jackets in the second half, outscoring Central 17-nothing.

Quarterback JahMarion “Bo” Smith accounted for three touchdowns on the night.

And two on the ground the ability to spread the field is something head coach Jeff Littleton says has been a focus for his team.

“Well just execution, offensively and defensively. And being able to spread the field offensively and being able to get to the ball defensively. We had some explosive plays and players and you know we were able to run the football well against Central. We’ve gotten better throughout the year running the football and that’s helped open up some passing lanes. We have some momentum and again we go back to winning the day and I think if we take that mentality we will be fine,” said Littleton.

Cats visit the Good LIfe City to take on Monroe Saturday.

