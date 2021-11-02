Ask the Expert
Sheriff’s office on the hunt for Mitchell Co. wanted man

Arthur Owens
Arthur Owens(Mitchell County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for a wanted man, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

Investigators are looking to find Arthur Owens.

Owens is wanted for aggravated stalking and violation of special conditions of bond.

If you know Owens’ whereabouts or have any information, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at (229) 336-2030.

Investigator Dustin Brooks is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Arthur Owens. He is wanted for Aggravated...

Posted by Mitchell County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

