Registration for annual Toys for Tots drive in Albany begins

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas is just over a month and a half away and the Albany Marine Corps Reserves wants you to donate to those in need this holiday season.

Even with the current COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s goal is to leave no child without Christmas through their annual Toys for Tots toy drive.

It is a program that brings smiles to families across Southwest Georgia and the nation.

“Although we’re known for our warfighting, we’re also known as a charitable organization. We do that through Toys for Tots. It’s one of the ways that we reach back to the community to thank them for all that they do for us,” said Cmdr. Adam Lee.

Rebecca Sullivan, the commanding officer of the Salvation Army, said although the pandemic set them back, they are continuing their work and carrying out their mission.

“We want people to know that the Toys for Tots program still exists in our community. We want people to know that even though the pandemic was here and is still here, our message is still to make sure every child sees Christmas or has toys under their tree this year,” said Sullivan.

Donations will be accepted through Nov. 4, with registration being held at the Salvation Army located at 304 West 2nd Avenue in Albany, in the back parking lot.

Applications are for kids from the ages of birth to 12 years old.

The following documents are needed to sign your child/children up for the program:

State issued picture ID

Birth certificates for all children applying

Verification of income

Current food stamp summary

Current rent receipt

Current utility bill

For more information, you can call the Albany Salvation Army at (229) 435-1428. Online registration for Albany is only available until Dec. 5 on the Toys for Tots website.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.