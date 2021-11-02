Phoebe to offer free lung screenings in November

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In recognition of Lung Awareness Month, Phoebe Cancer Center will be offering 100 free low dose CT screenings in November to people who are uninsured and qualify for the LungWatch Screening Program.

To be considered for one of the free lung screenings, each applicant must meet the following criteria:

not had a screening in the last 12 months

age 55 - 77

not experiencing any lung problems, (if you are experiencing lung problems, contact your doctor immediately)

meet appropriate smoking history and/or other specific risk factors (consult your physician)

uninsured

not pregnant

live in one of the following counties: Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Crisp, Dougherty, Early, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Randolph, Sumter, Terrell, Tift, Turner, and Worth

must be referred to the program by a physician

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer among all Americans.

For 2021, The American Cancer Society estimates 235,760 new cases of lung cancer will be diagnosed, and that nearly 131,880 people will lose their battle with the disease. The Phoebe Cancer Center urges people to remember that lung health is a vital part of personal health.

“Lung health is important, and we don’t want people to wait until they are having trouble breathing to take action. If you have risk factors that may lead to lung cancer, we want you to start the screening process as soon as possible. That’s why it is important to provide these screenings to people in our community” said, Dr. Adam Jones, of Radiation Oncology Associates and lead physician for the Phoebe LungWatch program.

