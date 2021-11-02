Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Lee Co. deputies searching for missing man

Eric Benjamin Corbitt, Lee Co. missing man
Eric Benjamin Corbitt, Lee Co. missing man(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing man.

Deputies said Eric Benjamin Corbitt, 35, was last seen on foot in the Country Drive area of Lee County on Oct. 20.

Corbitt is 5′11, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what he was wearing at the time but deputies say he was known to wear a high visibility vest.

He also has several tattoos, including “New Mexico” on his neck.

If you know the whereabouts of Corbitt, please call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit at (229) 759-6012.

Eric Benjamin Corbitt, Lee Co. missing man
Eric Benjamin Corbitt, Lee Co. missing man(Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person hit by city bus on ASU campus
UPDATE: Student hit by city bus on ASU campus identified
Crime scene
2 injured following shots fired in Thomasville
3 arrested in largest meth seizure in Lee Co.
GBI: 3 arrested in largest meth seizure in Lee Co.
Kelly Kennedy, Seminole Co. double homicide
UPDATE: GBI investigates Seminole Co. double homicide, victims identified
Sold
Dougherty Co. quail hunting plantation sells for millions

Latest News

The Bell family said their dog, Harley, was last seen on their family horse farm in the 5400...
Dougherty Co. family searching for missing farm, support dog, reward offered
There are a number of elections across Southwest Georgia today.
Tuesday marks election day across SWGA
Kelly Kennedy, Seminole Co. double homicide
UPDATE: GBI investigates Seminole Co. double homicide, victims identified
From left: Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia Sheriffs’ Association Executive Director Terry Norris,...
Columbia County lawman honored as Ga. Sheriff of the Year