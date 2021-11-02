Lee Co. deputies searching for missing man

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing man.

Deputies said Eric Benjamin Corbitt, 35, was last seen on foot in the Country Drive area of Lee County on Oct. 20.

Corbitt is 5′11, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what he was wearing at the time but deputies say he was known to wear a high visibility vest.

He also has several tattoos, including “New Mexico” on his neck.

If you know the whereabouts of Corbitt, please call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit at (229) 759-6012.

Eric Benjamin Corbitt, Lee Co. missing man (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.