Late week rain and tumbling temps

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful sunshine with pleasant upper 60s to mid 70s Monday afternoon. High clouds are passing through otherwise remaining dry. Seasonably cool tonight as low drop into the low 50s. Tuesday more sunshine with highs mild low-70s.

Rather quiet through midweek as a dry cold front passes. Temperatures drop a only a few degrees. Bigger changes arrive as area of low pressure tracks along a stalled front over the northern Gulf. Rain returns Thursday into early Friday followed by a plunge of cold Canadian air. This knocks temperatures down about 15 degrees below average. Highs go from the mid 70s to low 60s and lows from the low 50s to low 40s upper 30s.

Clear cold nights and sunny cool days trend through the weekend into early next week.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

