GHSA reclassification impacts several SWGA sports teams

New GHSA classifications for 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.
New GHSA classifications for 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.(Source: GHSA)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
THOMASTON, Ga. (WALB) - The stakes will be higher for many rivalries in high school football starting next season. The Georgia High School Association has reclassified its schools for the next two years, impacting several of our Southwest Georgia teams across all sports.

The newest edition to 7A, the largest classification in the GHSA, is the Valdosta Wildcats.

The Cats join their rival Colquitt County and Lowndes starting in 2022.

One 7A team to leave is Tift County. The Blue Devils drop one classification to 6A.

While Thomas County Central jumps two grades to join the Devils in 6A.

The Good Life City is splitting.

Dougherty and Monroe are going to a smaller classification in 3A, while Monroe will stay in 4A.

Another Rose City team is moving. The Thomasville Bulldogs are bumped up one spot to 3A.

The last area team impacted by the reclassification is the Early County Bobcats.

They move down to single-A public.

Now, these changes will go into effect for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years and will impact all sports.

