Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Former USC head coach to take over Georgia Southern football program

Southern California head coach Clay Helton watches warm ups on the field before an NCAA college...
Southern California head coach Clay Helton watches warm ups on the field before an NCAA college football game against Stanford Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The next head coach of the Georgia Southern football program will be making his way across the country.

Former University of Southern California head coach Clay Helton will be the next head coach of the Eagles.

The 49-year-old Helton led USC to a Rose Bowl title following the 2016 season and won the Pac-12 championship in 2017. He went 46-24 (.657) as the head coach of the Trojans.

“I am very humbled to be named the head football coach at Georgia Southern University,” Helton said in a statement. “Thank you to President Marrero, Athletic Director Jared Benko, the search committee and the entire Georgia Southern family for this amazing opportunity. This football program represents a tradition of excellence spread over the past 40 years but has won six national championships and three bowl games in that short amount of time. The passion and love its alumni and fans have for the University are second to none. Georgia Southern has always prided itself on the highest levels of success, and I welcome those expectations. We will have a staff and a team representing the toughness, discipline and GATA mentality on which this program was founded. I cannot wait to get started to build a football program that is consistently winning championships and is the platinum standard of college football on a national scale.”

For more information on Helton, please click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adonis Butler
UPDATE: Student hit by city bus on ASU campus identified
Crime scene
2 injured following shots fired in Thomasville
3 arrested in largest meth seizure in Lee Co.
GBI: 3 arrested in largest meth seizure in Lee Co.
Kelly Kennedy, Seminole Co. double homicide
UPDATE: GBI investigates Seminole Co. double homicide, victims identified
Sold
Dougherty Co. quail hunting plantation sells for millions

Latest News

Valdosta State Blazers
Valdosta State Blazers look to bring the heat against West Georgia
Albany State Golden Rams
Albany State football looks to extend winning streak against Morehouse
The Adel-Cook Sports Complex hosted Ga Tech and Ga Southern softball in its first collegiate...
Ga Tech and Ga Southern softball played fall game in Adel
Ga Tech and Georgia Southern softball to playin Adel
Ga Tech and Georgia Southern softball to playin Adel