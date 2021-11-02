Fisherman’s Wharf jumbo shrimp recalled due to possible listeria.

SOUTHWEST, Ga. (WALB) - Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Harveys Supermarkets and Winn-Dixie stores, is recalling Fisherman’s Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, Frozen 16-20 count.

The recall is due to the detection of possible listeria on the product, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

This product was sold in all Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. Should a customer still have this product, it should be thrown away or returned to any store for a full refund.

The affected product and corresponding UPC code are below:

Fisherman’s Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, Frozen – 16-20 count 16 oz. bag, UPC: 2114003262 with best by date of April 5, 2023.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing revealed the presence of listeria in 16-20 count 16 oz. bags of Fisherman’s Wharf brand frozen Jumbo Cooked Shrimp. The sale of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem.

Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll-free at (844) 745-0463, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.