Seasonable and sunny on this Election Day. Wednesday will be wonderful as well with just some clouds sliding in late. Clouds thicken and light rain move in late Thursday. Afternoon temperatures cool into the mid 60s and by Friday barely reach 60 degrees with light rain lingering. Drier weather returns this weekend with colder starts. The coldest morning will be Sunday right around 40. Warming some early next week with sunshine.

