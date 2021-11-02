Dougherty Co. quail hunting plantation sells for millions

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A plantation that is one of the largest and richest in tradition for quail hunting in Dougherty County has been sold.

The Cane Mill Plantation in western Dougherty County was sold to inventor Bob Kenna for $14.6 million.

Kenna is an inventor of dozens of prosthetics.

John Thompson was the primary selling owner.

Cane Mill was part of the Gillionville Plantation, which was purchased by the family of Governor John Gordon in 1880. The family split Cane Mill off from Gillionville, holding it in their family for five generations.

Cane Mill is in the middle of seven of the largest game and bird hunting plantations in South Georgia, like Deer Run, Abigail, Pine Knoll and Gillionville Plantations.

The seven make up 35,000 acres of some of the best-managed quail hunting in the nation.

Jon Kohler of Jon Kohler and Associates was the broker in the sale. He said Kenna has been searching for a property like this for 12 years and would be keeping it as a quail hunting plantation.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.