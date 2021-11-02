Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Dougherty Co. quail hunting plantation sells for millions

Sold
Sold(WALB)
By Jim Wallace
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A plantation that is one of the largest and richest in tradition for quail hunting in Dougherty County has been sold.

The Cane Mill Plantation in western Dougherty County was sold to inventor Bob Kenna for $14.6 million.

Kenna is an inventor of dozens of prosthetics.

John Thompson was the primary selling owner.

Cane Mill was part of the Gillionville Plantation, which was purchased by the family of Governor John Gordon in 1880. The family split Cane Mill off from Gillionville, holding it in their family for five generations.

Cane Mill is in the middle of seven of the largest game and bird hunting plantations in South Georgia, like Deer Run, Abigail, Pine Knoll and Gillionville Plantations.

The seven make up 35,000 acres of some of the best-managed quail hunting in the nation.

Jon Kohler of Jon Kohler and Associates was the broker in the sale. He said Kenna has been searching for a property like this for 12 years and would be keeping it as a quail hunting plantation.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person hit by city bus on ASU campus
UPDATE: Student hit by city bus on ASU campus identified
Kelly Kennedy, Seminole Co. double homicide
GBI investigates Seminole Co. double homicide
Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting near Roe Street in Sylvester that...
GBI investigating Sylvester shooting
Crime scene
2 injured following shots fired in Thomasville
3 arrested in largest meth seizure in Lee Co.
GBI: 3 arrested in largest meth seizure in Lee Co.

Latest News

2021 Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie
GALLERY: 2021 Sunbelt Ag Expo makes successful return
2021 Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie
Tracey Robinson and his new tractor, given to him as part of the Geared to Give Program.
Retired Marine gifted tractor at Sunbelt Ag Expo
Groundbreaking for new $220 million solar farm.
Lee Co. to become home to new $220M solar farm