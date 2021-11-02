Dougherty Co. family searching for missing farm, support dog, reward offered

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty County family is offering a reward after their farm and support dog that went missing Sunday around 9:30 a.m.

The Bell family said their dog, Harley, was last seen on their family horse farm in the 5400 block of Gillionville Road. The dog helps herd horses in from the pasture and keeps them in their stalls, along with helping with daily chores.

The canine is 10-years-old and an Australian Shepard. He also acts as an emotional support animal.

At this time, if you see Harley, contact Kem Bell at (229) 375-3281 or gkembell@gmail.com.

Dougherty Co. missing dog, reward offered (Kem Bell)

