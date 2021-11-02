Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Dougherty Co. family searching for missing farm, support dog, reward offered

The Bell family said their dog, Harley, was last seen on their family horse farm in the 5400...
The Bell family said their dog, Harley, was last seen on their family horse farm in the 5400 block of Gillionville Road.(Kem Bell)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty County family is offering a reward after their farm and support dog that went missing Sunday around 9:30 a.m.

The Bell family said their dog, Harley, was last seen on their family horse farm in the 5400 block of Gillionville Road. The dog helps herd horses in from the pasture and keeps them in their stalls, along with helping with daily chores.

The canine is 10-years-old and an Australian Shepard. He also acts as an emotional support animal.

At this time, if you see Harley, contact Kem Bell at (229) 375-3281 or gkembell@gmail.com.

Dougherty Co. missing dog, reward offered
Dougherty Co. missing dog, reward offered(Kem Bell)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person hit by city bus on ASU campus
UPDATE: Student hit by city bus on ASU campus identified
Crime scene
2 injured following shots fired in Thomasville
3 arrested in largest meth seizure in Lee Co.
GBI: 3 arrested in largest meth seizure in Lee Co.
Kelly Kennedy, Seminole Co. double homicide
UPDATE: GBI investigates Seminole Co. double homicide, victims identified
Sold
Dougherty Co. quail hunting plantation sells for millions

Latest News

There are a number of elections across Southwest Georgia today.
Tuesday marks election day across SWGA
Eric Benjamin Corbitt, Lee Co. missing man
Lee Co. deputies searching for missing man
Kelly Kennedy, Seminole Co. double homicide
UPDATE: GBI investigates Seminole Co. double homicide, victims identified
From left: Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia Sheriffs’ Association Executive Director Terry Norris,...
Columbia County lawman honored as Ga. Sheriff of the Year