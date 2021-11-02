Dougherty Co. commissioner reflects on her time working with C.B. King

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Dougherty County Commissioner is reflecting on her time working in C.B. King’s law office.

On Monday, she praised the Albany Dougherty Historic Preservation committee as it helped declare the building a historic landmark as an important part of the Albany Civil Rights movement.

The declaration happened last Tuesday at the Albany City Commission.

Dougherty County Commissioner Gloria Gaines said she hopes revitalizing the building will keep its history alive while also bringing economic growth to the area.

Dougherty County Commissioner Gloria Gaines worked with C.B. King (WALB)

C.B. King was the first African-American to establish a law practice in Albany. He was known for representing Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Commissioner Gaines said she worked with C.B. King while she was a student at Albany State University.

She said at that time, the South Monroe area was vibrant and home to multiple businesses.

Gaines said restoring the building will mean a lot to her, the community as well as C.B. King’s accomplishments.

“To be in that office and to witness the integrity of the man, to witness the intellect and to witness the character, strength and spine and the guts this man had. I think it’s just fitting that this building should be restored to recognize his legacy,” said Gaines.

Gaines worked part-time with C.B. King for three years back in the 60s. She said this has been a four-year journey, but that it was well worth the time and effort.

