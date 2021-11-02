BPS: Man arrested for dropping drugs for inmate on work detail

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested and charged after attempting to get marijuana to an inmate, according to a Facebook post by Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, officers said they responded to the 500 block of Pine Street in reference to someone providing marijuana to an inmate.

A release said a BPS officer made contact with a Department of Corrections officer who said he watched a man exit a residence and begin walking down Pine Street. He said he also saw the man drop a package before returning to the residence.

The package was later found to contain a quantity of marijuana, according to the post.

The officer went to the residence and made contact with David Tyrone Smart, 21.

BPS said investigators were notified about the incident and obtained a search warrant for the Pine Street address.

Investigators said they could smell a strong odor of marijuana as soon as they entered the residence. During the search, officers said they saw several bags of marijuana, a digital scale and plastic bags.

Smart has been charged with items prohibited for possession by inmates and possession of substances with intent to manufacture controlled substances.

