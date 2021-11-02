Ask the Expert
Albany residents to vote for City Commission Wards 2, 3 and 5

By Molly Godley
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday is Election Day for the City of Albany in Wards 2, 3 and 5.

Candidate 101: Albany City Commission candidates

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Although advanced voting is over, those who have absentee ballots can still bring their ballots into the election office by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Ginger Nickerson, the elections supervisor, said they don’t expect any major issues but want voters to pay attention to one thing.

Ginger Nickerson, the elections supervisor.(WALB)

“We have multiple precincts that are split, which means there is more than one district there. Especially the Sherwood Elementary School, (it) has all three of those districts involved in this election, so we encourage voters to look at their sample ballot when they enter the precinct to ensure what candidate they’re voting for,” said Nickerson.

Advanced voting closed out last Friday with a total of 979 voters.

When you go to the polls, the only thing you need is a valid state-issued ID. The only expired ID that is accepted is a Georgia driver’s license.

If you have a question about where your precinct is at, you can call the elections office at (229) 431-3247 or vist the My Voter Page website.

