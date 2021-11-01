Ask the Expert
St. James Baptist Church’s ‘Hallelujah Festival’ gives back to community

By Keshawn Ward
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - St. James Baptist Church held its hallelujah festival on Sunday.

Organizers said their number one goal for this event was to give back to the community.

St. James Baptist church pastor, Lawrence Knighton(WALB)

“We don’t celebrate Halloween, that’s sort of demonic for us. So we call it the Hallelujah Fest so that we can give a different feel, different vibe to this particular day,” said Lawrence Knighton, pastor.

St. James Baptist Church had over 500 people in attendance at their festival.

They gave away food, clothes, and candy to the kids that participated.

The food was provided by a few vendors and a food bank, according to Pastor Lawrence Knighton(WALB)

Pastor Lawrence Knighton has been at the church for 15 years and says he wants to continue to help the people around him.

“We just believe in being a blessing to people. As you can see we’re ‘care beyond the walls,’ that’s who we are ‘care beyond the walls. We try to be ministry beyond the walls, clothes they can take as many as they want, candy bags for the kids, just the whole chabang,” said Knighton.

Knighton said that the clothes came from a store in Albany and the majority of the apparel is brand new.

Pastor Lawrence Knighton said the clothes came from a store in Albany and the majority of the apparel is brand new.(WALB)

He also said the food was provided by a few vendors and a food bank.

One of the St. James Baptist Church members expressed how impactful this is for the community.

Parents at St. James Baptist church, Chenessa Morgan and Arnetta Jackson(WALB)

“With everything that’s happened with COVID, people are not able to gather. This gives everyone a chance to get together. We were able to feed the needy, we did Halloween for the kids, and we did a clothing giveaway, and there are so many people that are needy. We don’t ever know what they may need,” said Arnetta Jackson.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

