Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Robert Durst indicted in 1982 murder of wife Kathie Durst

New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, sits in the courtroom as he is sentenced to life...
New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, sits in the courtroom as he is sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles. New York real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more that two decades ago.(Myung J. Chung/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say millionaire real estate scion Robert Durst has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of Kathie Durst, his first wife who disappeared nearly four decades ago.

The second-degree murder indictment Monday in the New York City suburbs comes after an investigator in the case filed a criminal complaint against the 78-year-old Durst, who was recently sentenced to life in prison in California for killing a confidante who allegedly helped him cover up the slaying.

Durst was transferred to a state prison medical unit last week.

A message seeking comment was left with Durst’s lawyers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person hit by city bus on ASU campus
UPDATE: Student hit by city bus on ASU campus identified
Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting near Roe Street in Sylvester that...
GBI investigating Sylvester shooting
Kelly Kennedy, Seminole Co. double homicide
GBI investigates Seminole Co. double homicide
WALB Albany City Commission Candidate Forum
Candidate 101: Albany City Commission candidates
Handcuffs on desk
Ellaville woman arrested for shooting death of husband

Latest News

FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Jury selection underway at Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial
WALB
Dougherty County incentive-based vaccination event set for Saturday
WALB
Rosalynn Carter Institute gives Caregiver $1,000
WALB
SGMC Celebrates Halloween with NICU Patients
WALB
Albany Polls Open Tomorrow at 7AM