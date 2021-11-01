Roads blocked in Thomasville after shots fired

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville roads are blocked as detectives investigate a “critical incident” near the area of N. Stevens Street and Crystal Street, according to a Facebook post by the Thomasville Police Department.

The post is labeled as shots fired and says that the area will be closed to through traffic while police investigate the incident.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route until the scene is cleared by police.

Police said they cannot release any more information at this time due to the active investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to send the Thomasville Police Department a message on Facebook or contact dispatch at (229) 226-2101 and ask to speak with a detective.

This is a developing story and WALB will provide updates as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.