Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Roads blocked in Thomasville after shots fired

Crime scene
Crime scene(Gray Media)
By Krista Monk
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville roads are blocked as detectives investigate a “critical incident” near the area of N. Stevens Street and Crystal Street, according to a Facebook post by the Thomasville Police Department.

The post is labeled as shots fired and says that the area will be closed to through traffic while police investigate the incident.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route until the scene is cleared by police.

Police said they cannot release any more information at this time due to the active investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to send the Thomasville Police Department a message on Facebook or contact dispatch at (229) 226-2101 and ask to speak with a detective.

This is a developing story and WALB will provide updates as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person hit by city bus on ASU campus
UPDATE: Student hit by city bus on ASU campus identified
Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting near Roe Street in Sylvester that...
GBI investigating Sylvester shooting
Kelly Kennedy, Seminole Co. double homicide
GBI investigates Seminole Co. double homicide
WALB Albany City Commission Candidate Forum
Candidate 101: Albany City Commission candidates
Handcuffs on desk
Ellaville woman arrested for shooting death of husband

Latest News

Person hit by city bus on ASU campus
UPDATE: Student hit by city bus on ASU campus identified
Healthy Sumter opens second community garden
Healthy Sumter opens second community garden in De Soto
Lowndes Co. seizes firearms
Lowndes Co. seizes several firearms following residental search
Brooks County
Mule Creek bridge in Brooks Co. scheduled to close for replacement