Ocilla’s Sweet Potato Festival continues to raise money for people with intellectual disabilities

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Ocilla and Irwin County held their 61st Sweet Potato Festival.

This festival not only brings the community together but it’s dedicated to helping people with intellectual disabilities.

“We’re very appreciative of our town, we love Ocilla at Sunny Dale and we love being a part of our community and so we’re very thankful that our town puts on the Sweet Potato Day that we’re able to benefit from it,” said Madison King.

It’s a tradition that’s been going on for over 20 years.

The Sweet Potato Festival represents and promotes the sweet potato industry and growers in Georgia.

However, all the money spent and donated at this festival goes towards Ocilla’s Sunny Dale Service Center. A center where adults with intellectual disabilities get assistance with housing, jobs, and simply getting out in the community.

Quality and Improvement specialist of Sunny Dale, Madison King detailed how the money benefits the center.

Sunny Dale Quality and Improvement Specialist, Madison King (WALB)

“It helps out especially with outings that we do into the community, getting out. We like to go to the movies and we go shopping, we do cooking classes. This type of stuff helps us afford us more of those opportunities,” said King.

King’s co-worker, Alice Harris is an example of someone getting help with necessities at home and having a job at Sunny Dale.

Mayor of Ocilla, Matt Seale talked about why they go all out to help people with these types of disabilities.

Mayor of Ocilla, Matt Seale (WALB)

“It’s just something you should support. We want to make sure everybody in the community is served and has a great quality of life and so anybody that needs a little help gets that quality of life for whatever reason. Ocilla and Irwin County is a community that wants to serve our citizens,” said Seale.

Officials at Sunny Dale say that they raised $5,000 Sunday.

