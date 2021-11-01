Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Lowndes Co. seizes several firearms following residental search

Lowndes Co. seizes firearms
Lowndes Co. seizes firearms(Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division conducted a series of residential searches on Oct. 19, recovering a number of firearms.

The searches were conducted in response to citizen complaints and information obtained by investigators, supporting drug distribution from area homes.

The sheriff’s office said a number of firearms are believed to be linked to area thefts, and those investigations are ongoing.

The drugs associated with the searches were recovered, along with items in support of the criminal activity.

Charges in the cases are pending the results of the firearm nexus to other crimes and original owners, according to the sheriff’s office.

Based on the dramatic increase in the use of firearms in area crime, the sheriff’s office said they recognize the impact a seizure like this can have on the reduction of these types of crimes and how they affect the citizenry of Lowndes County.

Investigators are working to identify the owner of some of these firearms. 

If you believe your stolen weapon is pictured, please contact investigators at (229) 671-2950.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person hit by city bus on ASU campus
Coroner: Student hit by city bus on ASU campus
Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting near Roe Street in Sylvester that...
GBI investigating Sylvester shooting
Kelly Kennedy, Seminole Co. double homicide
GBI investigates Seminole Co. double homicide
WALB Albany City Commission Candidate Forum
Candidate 101: Albany City Commission candidates
Handcuffs on desk
Ellaville woman arrested for shooting death of husband

Latest News

Healthy Sumter opens second community garden
Healthy Sumter opens second community garden in De Soto
Person hit by city bus on ASU campus
Coroner: Student hit by city bus on ASU campus
Brooks County
Mule Creek bridge in Brooks Co. scheduled to close for replacement
Sweet Potato Festival
Ocilla’s Sweet Potato Festival continues to raise money for people with intellectual disabilities