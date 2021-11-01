Lowndes Co. seizes several firearms following residental search

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division conducted a series of residential searches on Oct. 19, recovering a number of firearms.

The searches were conducted in response to citizen complaints and information obtained by investigators, supporting drug distribution from area homes.

The sheriff’s office said a number of firearms are believed to be linked to area thefts, and those investigations are ongoing.

The drugs associated with the searches were recovered, along with items in support of the criminal activity.

Charges in the cases are pending the results of the firearm nexus to other crimes and original owners, according to the sheriff’s office.

Based on the dramatic increase in the use of firearms in area crime, the sheriff’s office said they recognize the impact a seizure like this can have on the reduction of these types of crimes and how they affect the citizenry of Lowndes County.

Investigators are working to identify the owner of some of these firearms.

If you believe your stolen weapon is pictured, please contact investigators at (229) 671-2950.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.