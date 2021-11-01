Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Judge hopes to seat Kyle Rittenhouse jury within a day

FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin last year, appears for a motion hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Kenosha, Wis.(Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse begins Monday with the challenging task of seating jurors who haven’t already made up their minds about the man who shot three people, killing two, during a violent night of protests last summer.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he traveled from his home in Illinois, just across the Wisconsin border, during protests that broke out in August 2020 after a police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Rittenhouse faces life in prison if he’s convicted on one of the homicide counts against him.

Judge Bruce Schroeder told attorneys he thinks picking the 20-member jury pool can be accomplished in a day.

The trial that begins Monday is expected to last two to three weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting near Roe Street in Sylvester that...
GBI investigating Sylvester shooting
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam
Paul Jack Shaw
Lee Co. man convicted on child sex crimes
Handcuffs on desk
Ellaville woman arrested for shooting death of husband
Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.
Two toddlers drown in neighbor’s pool, deputies say

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders...
Biden swings focus of climate effort from US to the world
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2021, file photo, the Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new...
Supreme Court takes up Texas law banning most abortions
Relatives of Luis Enrique Rodriguez, who died of COVID-19, visit where he was buried on a hill...
COVID-19′s global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years
A police boat patrols the waters next to the Scottish Event Campus the venue for the COP26 U.N....
Heating up: World leaders take center stage at climate talks