GBI investigates Seminole Co. double homicide

Kelly Kennedy, Seminole Co. double homicide
Kelly Kennedy, Seminole Co. double homicide(Seminole County Sheriff's Office)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Seminole County man is being charged with the death of two people, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Agents said on Sunday, Oct. 31, around 1:05 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office to assist in what began as a missing persons/welfare check case in the 3000 block of Tom Mills Road.

Deputies responded to the welfare check and said they found an elderly man and a woman along with a missing vehicle. They found evidence at the scene that indicated a struggle and suspected assault of some kind had taken place there, according to a release.

Deputies began looking for the missing vehicle and found it being driven by Kelly Kennedy, of Donalsonville, later that afternoon in the area close to the scene.

Kennedy was stopped and taken into custody and transported to the Seminole County Jail.

After further investigation, agents developed information that led to the discovery of the female victim on the property and the male victim, who had been carried from the scene and thrown in the Chattahoochee River.

The release said the male victim’s body was recovered from the river with the assistance of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and the Jackson County Florida Sheriff’s Office dive team.

An autopsy for the female victim will be completed by the GBI Crime Lab this week, and the male’s autopsy will be done in Florida due to his location in the river, according to the GBI.

The victims’ identities has not been released at this time.

The GBI said Kennedy will be charged with their deaths along with other criminal charges in Seminole County.

This case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on either case is asked and encouraged to call the GBI at 229-225-4090 or Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 524-5115.

