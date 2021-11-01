Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

GBI: 3 arrested in largest meth seizure in Lee Co.

3 arrested in largest meth seizure in Lee Co.
3 arrested in largest meth seizure in Lee Co.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been arrested and charged following an investigation that led to the largest methamphetamine seizure in Lee County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The following people have been arrested on multiple charges:

  • Matthew Bridges, 28, of Albany: Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute and failure to maintain lane
  • Terrance Battle, 40, of Albany: Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Quannesha Gatling 26, of Albany: Trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

The GBI said on Friday, Oct. 29, investigators conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling south on US Highway 19. The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, and the Drug Enforcement Administration received information that Bridges was distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in Albany.

During the two-month investigation, SWRDEO agents made controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Bridges. Throughout the investigation, several investigate acts led agents to develop information that Bridges was getting bulk quantities of methamphetamine from an unknown source in Atlanta, according to the GBI.

The GBI said these efforts led to a traffic stop in Lee County, resulting in the seizure of 10 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, five pounds of suspected marijuana, and $1,500.

Investigators received information during the investigation indicating that the methamphetamine and marijuana from this seizure were going to be distributed in the Albany area. The GBI said the seizure of methamphetamine represented the disruption of this drug trafficking organization and prevented approximately 10,000 dosages of methamphetamine from being dispensed.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting near Roe Street in Sylvester that...
GBI investigating Sylvester shooting
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam
Handcuffs on desk
Ellaville woman arrested for shooting death of husband
Paul Jack Shaw
Lee Co. man convicted on child sex crimes
Jayson and Kara Wright
Valdosta couple pleads guilty to producing child pornography

Latest News

Kelly Kennedy, Seminole Co. double homicide
GBI investigates Seminole Co. double homicide
Members served over 200 people goodie bags with candy inside.
American Legion Post 512 Halloween drive-thru event serves over 200 people
St. James Baptist church celebrated their hallelujah festival and gave back to the community
St. James Baptist Church’s ‘Hallelujah Festival’ gives back to community
Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting near Roe Street in Sylvester that...
GBI investigating Sylvester shooting