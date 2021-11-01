GBI: 3 arrested in largest meth seizure in Lee Co.

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been arrested and charged following an investigation that led to the largest methamphetamine seizure in Lee County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The following people have been arrested on multiple charges:

Matthew Bridges, 28, of Albany: Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute and failure to maintain lane

Terrance Battle, 40, of Albany: Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute

Quannesha Gatling 26, of Albany: Trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

The GBI said on Friday, Oct. 29, investigators conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling south on US Highway 19. The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, and the Drug Enforcement Administration received information that Bridges was distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in Albany.

During the two-month investigation, SWRDEO agents made controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Bridges. Throughout the investigation, several investigate acts led agents to develop information that Bridges was getting bulk quantities of methamphetamine from an unknown source in Atlanta, according to the GBI.

The GBI said these efforts led to a traffic stop in Lee County, resulting in the seizure of 10 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, five pounds of suspected marijuana, and $1,500.

Investigators received information during the investigation indicating that the methamphetamine and marijuana from this seizure were going to be distributed in the Albany area. The GBI said the seizure of methamphetamine represented the disruption of this drug trafficking organization and prevented approximately 10,000 dosages of methamphetamine from being dispensed.

