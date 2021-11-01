Game of the Week: Lee County @ Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - With November right around the corner, the goal is finish out the regular season hot, something both of the teams in our game of the week will be looking to do, for different reasons.

Lee County will be in Titletown on Friday night taking on Valdosta.

The Cats this week announcing Shelton Felton as the permanent head coach at Valdosta, but they are in the midst of a postseason ban, so they will be looking to end their season on a big high.

A win means a .500 record and a win in four of their last five games, meanwhile Lee County clinched their 5th straight region title a week ago, and once again the Trojans have their eyes set on Atlanta.

Two storied programs ready to go to battle on Friday and that is why it is our week 11 game of the week.

A series that just got going back in 2000 and has seen just 11 total matchups.

The Cats dominated early on, taking the first eight meetings but since 2018, it’s been all Trojans, who are 3-0 since.

The second ranked team in 6A will look to make it four in a row on Friday night, both sides know how good the other is and both are expecting a fun one.

”They’ve got so much tradition there, such a great fan base, got really good players you know Coach Felton and their coaching staff have done a fabulous job this year and we know it’s going to be a tough game,” said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. “You know anytime you get to go play in Bazemore-Hyder, one of the iconic high school football stadiums in the country, maybe the most iconic in the country, it’s a special experience and we’re excited for the challenge to go down there to Valdosta on Friday night. First thing, you know after winning the region title, we’re going to have to make sure our kids are back up ready to play, you know we’ve had a good week of practice this week and our kids always take a business like approach to things, so I think we will be.”

“Do what we’ve been doing all year, play physical, play to have fun and play together, and everybody knows that this is our last game due to what happened,” said Valdosta head coach Shelton Felton. “To us, we’re going to make it the best we can, we’re going to show up Friday night with an excitement and defend home turf like you just said and we’re going to have a great time. I want the kids to fly around and be physical, but for the most part, enjoy the moment for my seniors, enjoy your last time playing at home and make it a memorable moment this last game.”

Kickoff from Valdosta on Friday night is set for 8pm.

