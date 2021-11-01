ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A very fall-like pattern ay is in place this Monday across Southwest Georgia. Temperatures are staying mild with highs reaching toward the 70s. Zonal flow ( atmospheric winds stay east to west like normal) is leading to a very quiet pattern. Now, we do have a frontal system in SWGA, but this system is not expected to bring any cooler weather or wet weather. This is due to zero moisture being associated with the front and not many features to drive it for today. However, Tuesday a rough will finally pick up the front and push it through. This will lower temperatures by a degree or two, but no major differences are likely.

Dry weather as high pressure takes over on Wednesday. However, this will not last long as another more moisture-rich system will be set up by Thursday. This front will deliver rain chances into Friday. A few thunderstorms are likely, but no severe weather at the moment. We should see temperatures really drop from the 70s into the 60 by Friday and lows will be down in the 40s. We are much drier as we head into the next weekend.

