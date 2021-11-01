Coroner: Student hit by city bus on ASU campus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 21-year-old student has been hit and killed by a City of Albany transportation bus, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.

It happened on the east campus of Albany State University near the student center around 2:17 p.m. Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 40 is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information comes in.

Person hit by city bus on ASU campus (WALB)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.