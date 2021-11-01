Ask the Expert
Americus Police Dept. seeking donations for ‘Shop with a Cop’ event

(Source: Americus Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Americus Police Department is seeking donations for its ‘Shop with a Cop’ event.

Officials say this annual program is designed to identify children in need. The school system and social services partner with the police department to shop for Christmas gifts for kids.

Americus police say this is their sixth year sponsoring the event and they are relying on the community’s support to make it happen.

Tax-deductible gifts can be made to the Americus Police Department Benevolence Fund by dropping donations off at the police department or through PayPal. To donate online, click here.

