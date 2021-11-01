American Legion Post 512 Halloween drive-thru event serves over 200 people

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A veterans organization was in the Halloween spirit this year.

The American Legion Post 512 held its first children’s Halloween drive-thru event.

Members served over 200 people goodie bags with candy inside.

They said people were lined up in the parking lot 15 minutes before the event even started.

Their commanders talked about how this gives families a new way to go trick or treating.

“Since COVID and all that other stuff, this was a safe way to give out candy treats for Halloween. And you look inside the car door, the windows and the kids are smiling, they have their costumes on smiling. It’s real good,” said Forrest Bannerman, Junior Vice President Commander.

“Hopefully next year, we can go back on the inside and have a party with them, a little haunted house and things like of that nature,” said Commander Etris Smith.

Smith said they’re thankful for the community coming out and supporting the event.

