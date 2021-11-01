Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

American Legion Post 512 Halloween drive-thru event serves over 200 people

By Keshawn Ward
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A veterans organization was in the Halloween spirit this year.

The American Legion Post 512 held its first children’s Halloween drive-thru event.

The American Legion Post 512 held its first Children's Halloween drive thru.
The American Legion Post 512 held its first Children's Halloween drive thru.(WALB)

Members served over 200 people goodie bags with candy inside.

They said people were lined up in the parking lot 15 minutes before the event even started.

Their commanders talked about how this gives families a new way to go trick or treating.

American Legion Post 512 Junior Vice Commander, Forrest Bannerman
American Legion Post 512 Junior Vice Commander, Forrest Bannerman(WALB)

“Since COVID and all that other stuff, this was a safe way to give out candy treats for Halloween. And you look inside the car door, the windows and the kids are smiling, they have their costumes on smiling. It’s real good,” said Forrest Bannerman, Junior Vice President Commander.

American Legion Post 512 Commander, Etris Smith
American Legion Post 512 Commander, Etris Smith(WALB)

“Hopefully next year, we can go back on the inside and have a party with them, a little haunted house and things like of that nature,” said Commander Etris Smith.

Smith said they’re thankful for the community coming out and supporting the event.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting near Roe Street in Sylvester that...
GBI investigating Sylvester shooting
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam
Handcuffs on desk
Ellaville woman arrested for shooting death of husband
Paul Jack Shaw
Lee Co. man convicted on child sex crimes
Jayson and Kara Wright
Valdosta couple pleads guilty to producing child pornography

Latest News

St. James Baptist church celebrated their hallelujah festival and gave back to the community
St. James Baptist Church’s ‘Hallelujah Festival’ gives back to community
Albany Halloween in 2018.
LIST: Halloween events in Southwest Ga.
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 11: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
YMCA Hosts Trunk Or Treat for Halloween
Albany YMCA hosts Trunk Or Treat for Halloween