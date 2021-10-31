ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After a cloudy and drizzly Saturday, we are going to see the continuous cloud cover come to an end as we head into the morning on Sunday. With clouds drifting toward our east, temperatures in the morning will get fairly chilly into the upper 40s for many of us in South Georgia. High pressure will be the dominating feature over the next few days, so temperatures will have a chance to bounce back into the 70s due to the dry and sunny conditions over the next few days. Lows will not stay cool for long as the 50s are expected to return for Tuesday night. There will be no talks of another cold front to swing into the areas until around the end of the workweek. The chance for showers is not looking overwhelming right now, but we will be keeping our eyes on this chance. Temperatures will try to drop once again into the next weekend.

