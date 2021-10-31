Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather

The start of the new work week is looking bright for SWGA.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over the next day or so, we will remain fairly dry with temperatures in the 70s and lows dropping into the 40s and 50s. This trend will even continue over the next several days even with a cold front swooping into Southwest Georgia on Tuesday and Tuesday. This system will not have a lot of moisture with it, so rain chances will be lacking. Temperatures will be near average on Tuesday with lows in the 50s sticking around. Wednesday will have a similar trend with it as well, but another low-pressure system is set to develop in the Gulf of Mexico. This system will start making an appearance toward the Gulf Coast states by Thursday and bring in some rainfall. Rain chances will be the highest during the overnight hours on Thursday, but we could see a few lingering showers for Friday. Temperatures will see that fall like chill with Friday’s highs in the 60s and that trend continuing into the rest of the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be fairly dry and sunny.

Temperatures staying near or below average.
Temperatures staying near or below average.(WALB)

