Spooky clouds clear for a Halloween treat

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following a rather windy day, winds relax Friday evening. Otherwise clouds hold with a few sprinkles and cool 50s overnight.

Into the weekend, clouds linger, still breezy and cool as highs only reach the mid 60s Saturday. As an area of low pressure pushes away, clearing gets underway for much nicer fall conditions Sunday. It’s a Halloween treat with abundant sunshine and slightly milder low 70s.

For the new workweek, little fanfare. Mostly sunny with a gradual warm-up as highs top mid 70s. Underneath clear skies mornings remain seasonably cool lows upper 40s low 50s.

Next weather maker arrives late week with chances of rain and another plunge of cooler air.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.