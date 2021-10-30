Mitchell County 4-H2O Day Camp recognized in Ga. Water Coalition’s Clean 13

MITCHELL CO., Ga. (WALB) - Mitchell County’s 4-H2O Day Camp became the first youth organization to be recognized for their water conservation effort.

Dillon Blount is a former member of the camp and now a current camp counselor. He told me why it is so important to educate the youth of today on conserving the environment.

“I think education at a young age is huge. And learning about these things. If we can start doing conservation efforts and learning them as our youth then we can bring these to our adulthood and just make it a better place for water in general,” said Dillon Blount, a graduate teaching assistant from the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee, and meteorologist.

4-H2O is a summer camp put on by the 4-H in Mitchell County. They were one of 13 organizations honored by the Georgia Water Coalition’s Clean 13 recognition of the leading water conservation efforts around the state.

“Normally, it’s three days where the kids learn all about water. We’ve had as many as 250 plus youth and adults learning about water safety, learning about different fish species from ANR speakers from the college of Albany environmental science and we’ve had other people outside of the industry. So it’s just been a good program where kids are learning to conserve water,” said 4-H educator, Debra Cox.

4-H Mitchell County’s Extension Coordinator & ANR Agent is also very excited about being a part of the Clean 13.

“It’s a huge honor to the recognized from Clean 13 we are the only your thoughts organization to ever be recognized in that so to be able to teach the kids the importance of water and the value of water you know here in agricultural areas is an honor,” said Brian Hayes.

Most of all 4-H Mitchell County wants to continue to enrich their youth and let them know that the sky is the limit.

“It means a lot their our future and if we can instill in them to work hard and study and just know that they can be successful at whatever they decide to you known or go into. Uh, it just takes a little bit of hard work to do that,” said Cox.

