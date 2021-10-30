GBI investigating Sylvester shooting

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a shooting near Roe Street in Sylvester that left an Albany man injured, according to the agency.

The GBI said, around 9:50 p.m., the Sylvester Police Department asked the agency to assist in the investigation.

The victim is stable and being treated at the hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080 or the Sylvester Police Department at (229) 776-9500. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1 (800) 597-TIPS(8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

