Dougherty Co., Phoebe partner up to host drug take-back event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County is doing its part to combat the opioid crisis with a drug take-back day.

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) Southwest Health District, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and local police came together Thursday to offer a place for people to anonymously donate their prescription pills.

“Because a young person can get ahold of them, someone can come and take them from your house and sell them illegally and that can cause a death of an innocent person, not knowing what they are taking. So, we want to protect others and that’s what this is all about today. the drug take-back is to help people be safe and take care of themselves and others in the community,” said Angie Barber, Phoebe’s director of Network of Trust School Health Program.

If you missed Thursday’s drug take-back and are still looking for a place to drop off your pills, Barber said you have options.

“We have them inside the hospitals, some of our local Walmarts, other places have entities of where they can be disposed of. And to call your local police department to let them help guide you on the safe place and the right place to dispose of those drugs,” said Barber.

Dougherty County hopes that offering more opportunities with resources for the community, it can help lower the rate of opioid addiction one pill at a time.

