Coffee Co. man convicted for 2013 murder of wife

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Coffee man was found guilty for the 2013 murder of his wife, according to Ian Sansot, assistant district attorney for the Waycross Judicial Circuit.

Timothy Larue Sheffield was convicted by a jury for the murder of his wife, Edith Sheffield. After a three-day hearing, the jury convicted Timothy of malice murder and he was sentenced to life in prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys John Rumker and Jacob Kirkland. Judge J. Kelly Brooks presided over the proceedings.

Background:

On Jan. 18, 2013, the neighbors saw that the Sheffield residence was on fire. The blaze was described by firefighters as “burning atypically fast and destroyed the entire structure.”

The release said neighbors initially believed that Timothy was merely burning brush, as he had been doing recently. After further inspection, neighbors found the house ablaze along with Edith’s car in the garage with her keys in the garage door.

After contacting Timothy, the release said he slowly drove over in his truck from a nearby mobile home he claimed to be working on. Law enforcement said witnesses described Timonthy’s demeanor as being “unconcerned about the whereabouts of his wife.”

The next morning, while the search for Edith continued, the release said Timonthy asked about the condition of his firearms, but not his wife.

After searching through the night and into the next day, Edith’s body was found in the rubble, described as being up to three feet high, according to the release.

The autopsy showed that Edith’s cause of death was multiple shotgun wounds to the head. Additionally, no smoke was found in her lungs, confirming she died prior to the fire. Unlike bullets, shotgun pellets cannot be matched to the gun that fired them.

Edith Sheffield (WALB)

The release said based on the time Edith left work, cell phone records and when the fire was reported, there was a narrow window of less than 17 minutes in which Edith was murdered and the fire was set.

Law enforcement said the biggest break, in this case, occurred in 2018 when one of Timonthy’s former lovers in Colorado said that he was unhappy in his marriage but felt that he could not get a divorce as “Edith did not believe in divorce.”

The evidence also showed that within the year after Edith’s death, Timothy took a trip to the Caribbean where he bought a ring for the woman in Colorado. He also bought a convertible Mustang, drove to Colorado and asked to move in with the woman, who declined, according to the district attorney’s office.

“At times, the wheels of justice may turn slowly, but they continue to turn,” said District Attorney George Barnhill.

Barnhill said he thanks the persistent work of agents with the GBI, Jamie Hersey, Sheriff Doyle Wooten, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, all officers involved and the many family and friends who continued to pursue justice for Edith.

